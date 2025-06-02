Nigerian Breweries Plc has appointed Emmanuel Oriakhi as its new Sales Director, a strategic move as the company navigates significant financial headwinds.

Oriakhi, a seasoned marketing executive with over two decades of experience, steps into his new role during a period of economic turbulence for Nigeria’s largest brewer.

In the fiscal year 2024, Nigerian Breweries reported a post-tax loss of N144.8 billion, a 36.3% increase from the previous year’s N106.3 billion loss.

This downturn occurred despite a remarkable 80.8% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching N1.08 trillion, up from N599.6 billion in 2023.

The company’s profitability was undermined by escalating costs, including a 97.5% surge in the cost of sales and significant foreign exchange losses totaling N157.5 billion. These challenges have been attributed to factors such as naira devaluation, rising inflation, and increased borrowing costs.

Oriakhi’s appointment is seen as a strategic effort to bolster the company’s sales and distribution strategies amid these challenges.

With a track record of driving brand growth and innovation, he previously served as Marketing Director, where he led initiatives that contributed to Heineken becoming the leading premium beer brand in Africa.

Brief Profile

His leadership in projects like “Project Horizon” and the “Building Winning Portfolio” strategy has been credited with identifying new growth segments and enhancing the company’s market position.

He also established regional digital hubs to scale Heineken’s social media presence across sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

Oriakhi holds a Master’s degree in Global Management from the University of Salford and has completed executive programs at INSEAD, IMD, and Harvard Business School, focusing on strategic marketing, innovation, and go-to-market strategies.

His new role will see him overseeing sales operations across Nigeria, leveraging his deep knowledge of market dynamics and proven track record of delivering business performance.

Nigerian Breweries has welcomed the appointment as a forward-looking move and congratulated Oriakhi as he begins this new chapter in his professional journey.