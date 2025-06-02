Mrs. Adejumoke Awero Adesina, mother of leading Nigerian energy executive and industrialist Kola Adesina, has passed away at the age of 80.

Her transition, which occurred peacefully on Friday, May 16th, 2025, has been described as the loss of a matriarch whose life was marked by grace, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family and community.

Mrs. Adesina was the bedrock of a family whose values helped shape the trajectory of one of Nigeria’s most influential business leaders.

Her son, Kola Adesina, serves as the Executive Director of Sahara Group and the Managing Director/CEO of Sahara Power Group, Nigeria’s largest indigenous energy services conglomerate.

Sahara Power’s portfolio includes critical infrastructure assets such as Egbin Power Plc, Ikeja Electric, Egbin Power Plant and First Independent Power Limited.

Beyond his work in the power sector, Kola Adesina is also the Chairman of AXA Mansard, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, and sits on the board of several public and private institutions.

Over the years, he has earned a reputation for thought leadership in energy reforms, private sector development, and economic empowerment.

In a heartfelt message shared publicly, Kola Adesina wrote:

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Mrs. Adejumoke Awero Adesina, who peacefully departed this life on Friday, May 16th, 2025. She lived a life characterized by grace, strength, and unwavering love for her family and all who knew her. While we are heartbroken by her loss, we find solace in our gratitude for the precious gift of her life and the cherished memories we will forever hold dear.”

He further added that funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course and requested prayers for his family during this period of mourning.

As part of the official farewell, a Service of Songs and Evening of Tributes will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The funeral service will follow on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the RCCG City of David, Trinity Towers, Lagos, with a private interment afterwards.

Guests are encouraged to wear white and royal blue for the tribute night, and shades of wine for the funeral ceremony.

Those unable to attend in person can participate virtually via the official livestream link: https://bit.ly/3HkE4hy.

Tributes have poured in from across Nigeria’s business and civic space, with many acknowledging Mama Adesina’s influence in raising a son whose leadership continues to shape critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.