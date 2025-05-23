Six Nigerian stocks, each valued at over one trillion naira, have surged more than 20% so far in 2025, delivering strong price performances that have played a crucial role in keeping the All-Share Index (ASI) in positive territory.

These companies are part of the SWOOTs, a group of Nigerian Exchange-listed firms with market capitalizations exceeding one trillion naira that wield significant influence on the All-Share Index, depending on market trends and their size.

In 2025 so far, the All-Share Index has posted a year-to-date performance of 6.08%, closing at 109,183.93 index points as of market close on the 22nd of May 2025.

Despite a decline that began in mid-February, during which the index shed over 5,300 points to reach a low of 103,851.88 in April, positive price action in mid- and large-cap stocks (many of which are SWOOTs) helped lift the index back above the 109,000-mark.

This piece examines the SWOOTs on the Nigerian Exchange that have gained more than 20% so far this year.

Here are the SWOOTs that have gained over 20% so far in 2025 on the Nigerian stock market:

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc occupies the sixth position with a year-to-date performance of 21.05% in 2025, and a market cap of N2.3 trillion. The company’s shares began the year trading at N57.00, kicking off January solidly in the green. Since then, the stock has climbed steadily, reaching N69.00 as of the close of trading on May 22, 2025. A major catalyst came on March 28, following the release of the company’s FY 2024 audited financials, in which it reported a pre-tax profit of N1.26 trillion, representing a 107.82% year-on-year increase. The stock surged by 7% that day, making March its best-performing month so far. In Q1 2025, the company continued its impressive run, reporting a pre-tax profit of N509.3 billion, nearly six times what it posted in the same quarter last year.