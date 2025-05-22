International travelers planning trips to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program could soon see a sharp rise in the cost of entry approval.

A proposal currently under review in Congress seeks to nearly double the fee for obtaining authorization through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, better known as ESTA.

The fee, now set at $21, would increase to $40 if the measure is passed into law.

The change was outlined in a May 19 report by the Congressional Budget Office, which analyzed the potential financial impact of the proposal. According to the agency, the increase could generate $3.8 billion in additional revenue over the next decade, while also supporting $716 million in related spending.

The net effect would be a projected reduction of $3.1 billion in the federal deficit between 2025 and 2034.

The proposed adjustment appears in a document titled Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on the Judiciary, part of broader efforts by lawmakers to bolster funding for border security and immigration operations. Still, the measure faces several legislative hurdles before it can become law.

What happens next?

The proposal must first be approved by the House of Representatives, likely as part of a larger spending package. It would then move to the Senate, where lawmakers may amend or reject it. If both chambers approve a final version, it would go to the President for signature.

Should the measure become law, agencies such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security would be tasked with implementing the change. This would likely involve updates to application systems and regulatory procedures.

What we know

ESTA is a pre-travel authorization system for citizens of 42 countries under the Visa Waiver Program, which includes most of Europe, along with nations such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea. It permits short-term travel to the United States for tourism, business, or transit without the need for a visa.

Applicants receive approval for multiple entries over a two-year period, or until their passport expires, whichever comes first. Each visit may last up to 90 days.

ESTA is required for all travelers, including minors. However, applicants who have visited countries such as Iran, North Korea, or Syria since 2011 or Cuba since 2021 may be disqualified. Dual nationals of these countries are also ineligible.

What you should know

Currently, the ESTA fee is divided into a $4 processing charge and a $17 authorization fee. Applications can be submitted via the official website or through the mobile app available on iOS and Android devices. Officials recommend applying at least 72 hours before departure.

While the fee hike has not yet taken effect, prospective travelers are advised to monitor developments in Congress, especially those planning trips in 2025 and beyond.