The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has revealed that Nigeria will receive telecommunications equipment and fibre optic infrastructure valued at $3 billion.

He made this announcement during a panel session at the Nigeria Development Update (NDU) event organised by the World Bank.

According to Tijani, a substantial investment will drive the enhancement of Nigeria’s digital backbone.

Tijani revealed that the Telecommunication equipment valued at $1 billion was expected to arrive in the country by mid-2025.

He added that this will be accompanied by fibre optic cables worth an additional $2 billion, aimed at strengthening broadband infrastructure across the country.

Backstory

This $3 billion investment is the result of sustained efforts by the Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Bank, to attract long-term financing for broadband expansion.

Just recently, at a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja titled “Realising a Nigerian Vision of Broadband for All,” Tijani explained the scale of the challenge and the need for urgent investment.

“We are here with critical stakeholders on how to attract investments and fund our broadband infrastructure. I am sure everybody that is listening to me probably understands that now we cannot do without technology on the internet; so, we all need quality access regardless of our location.”

He stressed the need for a strong digital backbone, adding:

“There is a need for us to invest in that databank. So, it is the kind of thing that we call the telecommunications infrastructure, or in some cases, we call the fibre optic cables. So, there is actually a cable that helps us make it possible for the internet to happen,” he said.

Project to improve access for over 20 million Nigerians

The minister also highlighted that the infrastructure rollout will support a pilot phase designed to bridge digital access gaps. In his words:

“A pilot phase targeting over 20 million Nigerians who currently lack access to any form of telecommunications would soon be launched,” Tijani said

This project is expected to expand telecommunications access to unserved and underserved areas, particularly in rural communities.

Tijani explained that the initiative seeks to “significantly enhance communication services across the country and bridge the connectivity gap.”

This aligns with the broader goals of Nigeria’s digital economy agenda, which includes ensuring inclusive access to technology and connectivity for all citizens.

What you should know

Nigerian fibre optic infrastructure is still relatively underdeveloped, especially outside major cities. While urban centres like Lagos and Abuja have seen some deployment, many rural and semi-urban areas remain underserved.

Fibre optic cable cuts have become a persistent challenge for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealing that over 50,000 incidents were recorded in 2023 alone.

Of these, approximately 30,000 were linked to road construction activities carried out by federal and state agencies, leading to widespread network outages and significant economic losses. One of the most notable impacts was the nationwide network disruption experienced by MTN in February 2024, which was traced back to damaged fibre infrastructure.

The Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy recently formed a Joint Standing Committee on the Protection of Fiber Optic Cables.