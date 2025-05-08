Airtel Africa has released its full-year 2025 financial report for the period ended March 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of $661 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $63 million in the 2024 financial year.

This marks a significant 1,147.8% YoY growth in reported currency.

Profit after tax stood at $328 million, improving from a $89 million loss in the prior period, which was significantly impacted by derivative and foreign exchange losses, primarily in Nigeria.

Revenues of $4,955 million grew by 21.1% in constant currency but declined by 0.5% in reported currency due to currency devaluation.

Strong execution and tariff adjustments in Nigeria contributed to a further quarter of accelerating growth, with Q4 2025 revenue growth of 23.2% in constant currency and 17.8% in reported currency, as currency headwinds eased.

Commenting on the results, Sunil Taldar, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We have reported another strong operating performance as our strategy continues to deliver against the significant opportunity that exists across our markets.

An improving operating environment and focused execution contributed to strong momentum in our financial results, with constant currency revenue growth peaking at 23.2% in Q4’25. Part of this acceleration in the last quarter has also been driven by the Nigerian tariff adjustment.”