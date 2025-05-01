The best way to predict the future is to build it.

Financial empowerment is more than just a service—it is a mission.

SeedFi was founded to break the barriers that have long kept individuals and SME’s from accessing credit.

RelatedStories No Content Available

For too long, Africans have faced biased credit underwriting in certain sectors, lengthy loan processes, and limited access to financing simply because they lacked a formal credit history.

But SeedFi is changing the narrative by making credit more accessible, seamless, and equitable.

Access to credit remains one of the biggest challenges for Nigerian SMEs. Recognizing this gap, SeedFi expanded the SeedFi Merchant Platform, a smart digital lending solution that enables businesses to provide seamless financial support to their employees, customers and vendors.

Through merchant API integration, businesses can now disburse, track, and manage loan repayments efficiently—all in one place. With the MVP launch of the platform in late February 2025, there have been over 20 merchants onboarded and over 300 ultimate beneficiaries accessing funds through the platform. SMEs now have a trusted, hassle-free alternative to traditional lending, fueling growth, job creation, and financial inclusion.

According to Pelumi Alli, co-founder and CEO of SeedFi, “Our goal is to be the financial plug for young individuals and entrepreneurs, ensuring they have access to fair, transparent, and hassle-free loans.”

Beyond their multiple financial products, SeedFi has strengthened its commitment to SMEs through a strategic partnership with Billbox. This collaboration has enabled them to expand credit access for small businesses, fuelling their growth in ways that were previously out of reach. So far in 2025, they have provided over N500 million in SME financing, ensuring businesses have the capital needed to scale and thrive.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, yet many farmers struggle to secure financing to expand their businesses. To address this challenge, SeedFi has partnered with Winich Farms, an agritech platform that simplifies access to credit for farmers. Through this collaboration, produce-collateralized loans are being introduced, allowing farmers to leverage their stored crops as collateral, eliminating complex paperwork and unnecessary barriers.

The pilot program, launching in May 2025, will provide over 700 farmers with access to financing, helping them scale their operations without cash flow concerns. By enabling farmers to unlock capital and build better credit histories, SeedFi is not just funding businesses—it is fuelling food security, job creation, and economic empowerment.

We caught up with Samaila Dogara, co-founder and CCO of SeedFi and he said, “SeedFi remains focused on expanding its financial empowerment initiatives to reach even more Nigerians. We are actively forming strategic partnerships with organizations supporting women in underserved communities and launching new financing solutions to help women-led businesses scale. Additionally, SeedFi is set to introduce healthcare financing solutions, ensuring that more Nigerians can access premium healthcare, regardless of their financial status.

SeedFi is not just a lending platform—it is a catalyst for financial inclusion and economic transformation. By continuously innovating and collaborating with forward-thinking organizations, the company is committed to shaping a future where fair and transparent credit is accessible to all. As the journey continues, SeedFi’s mission remains clear: empowering young Nigerians and entrepreneurs to take control of their financial futures and build a stronger, more prosperous economy.