Aradel Holdings Plc has released its financial statements for the quarter ended 31st March 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N67.1 billion.

This reflects a 70.08% increase compared to N39.4 billion recorded in Q1 2024, supported by stronger crude oil revenue.

Total revenue for the quarter rose to N199.8 billion, up 97.57% from N101.1 billion in Q1 2024.

Crude oil sales accounted for the largest share of revenue at N142.1 billion, followed by refined products at N53.3 billion and gas at N4.4 billion.

In terms of market distribution, sales outside Nigeria contributed N142.1 billion, while domestic sales amounted to N57.7 billion.

Despite a steep rise in cost of sales—which more than tripled to N120.9 billion, up 214.26%—the group recorded a gross profit of N78.8 billion, a 25.88% improvement from the previous year.

Administrative expenses also rose sharply, climbing 149.21% to N15.9 billion. Nevertheless, Aradel’s core operational profit stood strong at N63.5 billion, representing a 79.14% year-over-year increase.

Finance income for the quarter reached N4.1 billion, up from N3.2 billion in Q1 2024.

However, finance costs also increased significantly to N5.4 billion, a 62.67% jump year-on-year.

On the balance sheet, Aradel Holdings reported total assets of N1.8 trillion, up 4.72% from the prior year.

Retained earnings also grew, rising 8.54% to N428.9 billion.

As of the trading day ended 28th April 2025, shares of Aradel are priced at N448, with a year-to-date performance of -25.08% in the Nigerian stock market.