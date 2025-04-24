Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest man and the founder of the Lagos-based industrial conglomerate Dangote Group, lost an estimated $397 million in a single day, following a dip in the share price of Dangote Cement.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires ranking, Dangote’s net worth now stands at $23.2 billion, placing him 84th globally.

The decline comes as shares of Dangote Cement, Nigeria’s largest cement producer, closed at N480.00 on Wednesday on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Dangote owns 86% of the company, which is also one of the most actively traded stocks on the exchange, with over 25 million shares exchanged between January and April 2025 in more than 15,000 deals, valued at N10.8 billion. Through Dangote Group, the billionaire holds a sweeping portfolio of industrial assets.

His single largest holding is the Dangote Oil Refinery, Africa’s biggest and most ambitious refinery project, which began operations in early 2024. Dangote owns a 92.3% stake in the $20 billion refinery, with its valuation based on the project’s construction costs. The refinery is expected to significantly cut Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports and reshape the continent’s energy landscape.

In addition, Dangote owns a fertilizer plant capable of producing up to 2.8 million metric tons of urea annually. An independent analyst valued the facility using a net present value model, assuming 50% utilization. The fertilizer and refining operations underscore Dangote’s long-term investment in industrial self-sufficiency and import substitution.

His industrial empire also includes publicly traded stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries, and United Bank for Africa. These holdings, along with Dangote Cement, are held directly and through Dangote Industries, a core unit of the Group. Dangote’s privately held ventures in food manufacturing, agriculture, and packaging are valued using investment cost figures drawn from the Group’s 2023 audited financials.

What to know

His real estate portfolio includes six residential and commercial properties in Lagos, valued using the capitalization method, with income estimates provided by his spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, and market rates from CBRE Broll Nigeria. His cash reserves in both naira and U.S. dollars are based on self-disclosed figures from 2024.

Dangote’s rise to prominence began in the 1980s and 1990s when he expanded his trading operations to include commodities such as sugar, flour, fish, rice, milk, and iron. A pivotal moment came in 1996, after a trip to Brazil to study manufacturing. Convinced that local production was key to meeting Nigeria’s basic consumer needs, he transitioned the business from trading to manufacturing.

In 1999, he began constructing sugar and salt refineries, flour mills, and a pasta plant. The following year, he acquired Benue Cement Company from the Nigerian government and later launched the Obajana Cement Plant, now the largest cement facility in sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite Wednesday’s sharp decline in wealth, Dangote remains a towering figure in African business, with investments that span essential sectors and continue to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic development.