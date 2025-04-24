Abdulsamad Rabiu, the influential Nigerian businessman and founder of BUA Group, recorded a recent decline of $406 million in his net worth, representing an 8.57% drop.

Rabiu remains among Africa’s wealthiest individuals, with an estimated fortune of $4.3 billion as of April 24, 2025.

The downturn in Rabiu’s net worth is largely linked to fluctuations in the market value of his major holdings: BUA Cement Plc and BUA Foods.

Both companies are publicly traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Rabiu owns significant controlling stakes 98.2% of BUA Cement and 95% of BUA Foods.

As of Wednesday, April 23, BUA Cement shares closed at NGN 83.70, down from NGN 93.00 at the start of the year, marking a year-to-date (YTD) loss of 10%. Over the past six months, the stock has dropped 23.9%, and over the last year, it has plummeted 41.6%.

As the global economy continues to navigate inflationary pressures and changing commodity prices, industrial stocks like those in the cement and food sectors remain highly sensitive to external conditions.

What to know

Despite the recent loss, Rabiu’s overall financial trajectory remains impressive. From a fortune of $3.2 billion in 2020, his net worth surged to $6.7 billion by April 2022, placing him among the top five richest people in Africa. By 2023, he had climbed to fourth place on the continent.

Though market volatility and naira devaluation has trimmed his wealth, the fundamentals of his business, particularly the demand for infrastructure and food products in West Africa remain strong.

Rabiu’s influence extends far beyond his business ventures. Through the BUA Foundation, he has committed significant resources to health, education, and community development projects across Nigeria. Notable contributions include the construction of a 7,000-square-meter pediatric ward at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and a Centre for Islamic Studies at Bayero University Kano.

Born into one of Nigeria’s most prominent business families, Rabiu is the son of the late Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, a celebrated industrialist of the 1970s and 1980s. Abdulsamad carved his own path in the late 1980s by starting a trading business that dealt in steel, iron, and chemicals. Over the decades, he transformed BUA from a commodity trading firm into one of Africa’s largest and most diversified industrial conglomerates.

Now, even in the face of temporary financial headwinds, Rabiu’s legacy continues to grow. His enduring inclusion on the 2025 Forbes Billionaires List reflects both the scale of his achievements and his ability to withstand the pressures of global market dynamics.