In a significant move to strengthen Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LIMBsimple Company, a business development firm dedicated to simplifying life, investing, money, and business for everyday people and enterprises.

The partnership, celebrated in a formal signing ceremony attended by dignitaries and stakeholders from across the financial and business sectors, marks a pivotal step in creating a more resilient, empowered, and financially inclusive business environment in Nigeria.

In his keynote remarks, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, Ph.D., FCIB expressed strong confidence in the partnership’s capacity to create long-term value across sectors.

“We are excited to welcome our partners from LIMBsimple Company Limited, a dynamic and innovation-driven enterprise committed to transforming the entrepreneurial landscape through structured capacity-building programmes,” said Prof. Olanrewaju.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, and even retired bankers with access to structured entrepreneurial training, SME clinics, improved access to funding, global learning platforms, and robust mentorship support. It is a practical step towards building resilience and sustainability within the Nigerian business ecosystem, and a demonstration of our shared resolve to drive inclusive growth through enterprise development.”

This alliance aligns with the “Y” pillar of CIBN’s LEGACY Agenda, which focuses on Youth and Entrepreneurial Engagement, symbolising the Institute’s commitment to preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders for national transformation, Prof. Olanrewaju added.

“The agreement we are executing today reflects our broader institutional strategy to build a vibrant, inclusive, and innovative financial system — a vision deeply rooted in my LEGACY Agenda as the 23rd President and Chairman of Council of the Institute. Once again, I sincerely appreciate the CEO of LIMBsimple Company Limited, Mr. Ezekiel Solesi, for joining hands with us on this transformative journey.”

In his response, Founder and CEO of LIMBsimple, Ezekiel Solesi, reaffirmed his company’s dedication to nation-building through enterprise development.

“LIMBSimple, founded in 2010, stands for Life, Investing, Money, and Business made simple,” Solesi stated. “Since inception, we’ve worked with over 4,500 entrepreneurs, helping them grow from idea stage to thriving businesses. Our mission is to provide simplified, practical, and motivational knowledge that empowers people to improve their lives and businesses.”

Solesi emphasized the need for Nigerian entrepreneurs to think and act bigger to truly unlock the country’s full potential.

“So far, 54 members of our community have crossed the billion-naira mark, with the highest doing 850 billion in revenue last year. Over 200 others earn over 100 million annually. We’ve structured our ecosystem to support entrepreneurs at every stage of growth.”

“This is why our partnership with CIBN is so critical. While we equip entrepreneurs with strategies and growth tools, financing remains a key gap. Through this partnership, we aim to bridge that gap, helping our members build financial credibility and access capital more effectively.”

Through the MOU, both institutions outlined joint initiatives that include monthly knowledge-sharing sessions, bespoke business clinics, access to LIMBsimple’s growth communities, as well as strategic mentoring for entrepreneurs across Nigeria. The partnership will also explore joint research, training programmes, and enterprise development solutions that bring practical business insights to CIBN members and the larger business community.

The event marks a significant milestone for both institutions and shared commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential through enterprise and innovation. With CIBN’s strong financial framework and LIMBsimple’s business development expertise, both organizations are poised to reshape the narrative of business in Nigeria.

“History shows that great nations are built by entrepreneurs just like the U.S. in the 1800s, Nigeria’s future will be shaped by its businesses. We’re honoured to join CIBN on this journey of nation-building through enterprise,” said Ezekiel Solesi.