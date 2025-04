The Nigerian naira appreciated to N1,615.00/$1 at the official foreign exchange market on Tuesday, strengthening from Monday’s closing rate of N1,629.00/$1.

This is according to data published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) official website.

The marginal gain in the official exchange rate follows renewed interventions by the apex bank aimed at easing pressure on the local currency and reducing volatility in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

Details later