Why Does It Matter?

Nigeria’s rising and uncertain petrol costs and concerns about climate change are pushing car owners and drivers to explore alternatives.

In our homes, generators are getting phased out for solar-powered inverter systems. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a cheaper and cleaner solution, and with IBILE Oil & Gas Corporation (IOGC) driving Lagos State’s transition through CNG vehicle conversions, technician training, and refuelling infrastructure, more drivers are considering the switch.

However, there are several myths about safety and reliability. This guide is a breakdown of how certified CNG conversion, when done right, is safer than petrol, cheaper by up to 60%, and reduces emissions.

Let’s get into it.

1. Why CNG? It is a Win-Win for the Nigerian Driver

Cost Savings: CNG costs around N300 per liter equivalent compared to petrol, which is N850+. A CNG converted car will pay for itself in months.

Eco-Friendly: CNG emits 30% less CO2 and almost zero particulate matter. This makes our planet and environment better for all of us and aligns with global climate goals.

Always Available: Nigeria has Africa’s largest natural gas reserves. CNG infrastructure is already rapidly growing, and it will be available close to you soon.

2. “But, It Always Explodes” Debunking Dangerous Myths

Myth: CNG cars explode more than petrol cars

Facts:

Gas Disperses Faster: CNG is lighter than air. When there’s a leak, it will rise and dissipate rapidly, unlike petrol, which ignites quickly.

Tougher Tanks: CNG cylinders are bulletproof grade and are tested to withstand twice the operational pressure (3,600 pounds per square inch (psi)). Petrol tanks are made of thin metal or plastic.

Safety Valves: Certified kits have automatic shut-off valves to seal leaks instantly.

Properly installed CNG systems are safer than petrol cars.

3. The Number 1 Rule of CNG Conversion: Do Not Cut Corners

Most CNG failures are traced back to unapproved technicians or substandard parts.

This is how you can ensure safety:

Use Certified CNG Conversion Centres

IOGC-accredited centers train technicians to global standards and use ISO-certified components.

They install ISO-certified cylinders, regulators, and pipes.

Avoid “Cheap Market” kits: Low-quality kits and hardware will crack under pressure. Always invest in long-term durability.

Use Dual-Fuel Systems: Maintain petrol as a backup so you can switch seamlessly if CNG runs out.

4. How Conversion Works: Your Step-By-Step Guide

A professionally done conversion involves

CNG Cylinder Installation: Fitting the cylinder inside the trunk or undercarriage and securing it with crash-tested brackets.

Pressure Regulator: Reduces the CNG gas pressure from 3,600 psi to engine-compatible levels.

Injector system: Mixes the CNG with air for optimal combustion.

Safety Sensors: Detects leaks to automatically shut off gas flow in case of problems.

Dashboard Switch: To switch between CNG combustion and petrol combustion with a button.

Timeframe: 2 – 3 days at a certified center.

5. Cost Breakdown: What You Can Expect to Pay

Conversion Kit: N750,000 – N1,250,000 depending on your cylinder size and quantity.

Fuel Savings: You should be able to recoup your costs in 8 – 12 months.

A car driving 50 km daily can save N150,000+ on petrol monthly.

Government Incentives: Nigerians can expect tax rebates and some grants as the government is pushing heavily on CNG adoption.

6. CNG vs. Petrol: Safety Showdown

7. FAQs: Addressing Your CNG Concerns

Q: What if CNG and CNG stations are scarce?

Use dual fuel systems. But, IOGC is driving Lagos State’s CNG transition by expanding refueling stations across Lagos’s administrative areas, ensuring CNG is available across major routes.

Q: Can CNG Damage the Engine of my Car?

CNG burns cleaner, and this reduces engine wear drastically. Certified conversions will also tune your engine to make it work optimally.

Q: How do I maintain a CNG car?

Simple: Check your fittings monthly, inspect your CNG cylinders biannually. Conversion centers offer affordable service plans.

8. How to Start Your CNG Conversion Journey

Research: Choose a Conversion center accredited by IBILE Oil & Gas.

Consultation: Get a quotation for your specific car and a timeline for your conversion

Post-Conversion Care: Schedule regular safety checks.

9. Real Stories: Nigerians Driving CNG Successfully

Adebola in Lagos: “I converted my 2012 Corolla last year. I save over N100,000 monthly compared to my husband. I feel safe and there are no more petrol fumes”

Emeka, Fleet Manager: “I have 30 cars in my company running CNG. Our costs of maintenance have reduced, and the cost of fuel is extremely low.”

CNG is not the future, CNG is now. With certified technicians and quality hardware, CNG is safer, cheaper, and more eco-friendly than petrol. Don’t let stories from substandard CNG installation and myths stall your money savings.

When you’re ready to convert, visit an IOGC-certified conversion centre for a consultation. Drive safer. Spend smarter.