The House of Representatives has passed a resolution endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The decision was made during a plenary session attended by 243 lawmakers on Thursday, who voted in favor of the presidential proclamation aimed at addressing the escalating political unrest and violence in the oil-rich region.

During the plenary session, lawmakers debated the necessity and implications of the state of emergency.

The resolution to endorse the presidential proclamation was passed after extensive deliberations, with a majority of the 243 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor in a voice vote.

The House emphasized the need for immediate action to restore peace and order in Rivers State, which is crucial for the nation’s economic stability given its significant contribution to Nigeria’s oil production.

Lawmakers’ Perspectives:

Several lawmakers expressed their support for the state of emergency, highlighting the urgent need to address the security challenges in Rivers State.

They argued that the declaration would enable the federal government to deploy additional security resources and implement measures to quell the violence and restore normalcy.

However, some legislators raised concerns about the potential for abuse of power and the impact on civil liberties.

They called for strict oversight to ensure that the state of emergency is implemented in a manner that respects the rights of citizens and is limited to the duration necessary to achieve its objectives.

Economic Considerations:

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, yesterday during a press briefing, defended President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, stating that the decision was timely and necessary to prevent a total collapse of governance and protect the nation’s critical economic interests.

Rivers State is a critical hub for Nigeria’s oil industry, and the ongoing unrest has had a significant impact on oil production and export activities.

The state of emergency is seen as a necessary step to stabilize the region and prevent further disruptions to the nation’s economy, some analysts have said.

The federal government has assured that measures will be put in place to protect key infrastructure and ensure the continued flow of oil.

President Bola Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following months of escalating political unrest and violence.

The declaration comes as a response to the deteriorating security situation in the state, which has seen a surge in clashes between rival political factions, leading to loss of lives and property.

As part of the emergency measures, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have been suspended for an initial period of six months.

To oversee the state during this period, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as the military administrator.

The president cited Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers him to declare a state of emergency in situations of national danger, disaster, or threats to public order and safety.