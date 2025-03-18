Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has declared a State of Emergency in River State citing Section 305 of the constitution as amended in 1999.

This follows an emergency meeting with his service Chiefs and Security heads earlier in the day as crisis in River State snowballed into pipeline vandalizations and the bombing of the Transamadi pipeline.

He also nominated Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator and will remain in charge for 6 months. Current elected Governor Sim Fubara and the members of the State House of Assembly are also suspended.

No new laws will also be enacted in this period.

More to follow…