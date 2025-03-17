Nigeria’s inflation rate declined to 23.2% in February 2025, marking a slight drop from 24.1% recorded in January 2025, according to data reported by Bloomberg.

The agency last month overhauled the consumer price index for the first time in 16 years and changed the reference year to 2024, which it said would better reflect the inflation pressures facing households in Nigeria.

Although this has not been confirmed on the NBS website or its official channels at the time of filing this report, Bloomberg has reported it.

Details later…