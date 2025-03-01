The UK government has confirmed an extension of its Seasonal Worker Visa Scheme for another five years, enabling farmers and food producers to continue hiring foreign workers on short-term contracts.

The scheme was set to end in 2021, but reports inform that the National Farmers Union (NFU) requested a three-year extension until 2024. It has now been extended once more.

This is to address the ongoing shortage of seasonal labor in agriculture.

The decision, according to TravelBiz, follows recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which highlighted the continuing demand for labor in the agricultural sector.

Despite the extension, concerns remain over worker exploitation and rights within the scheme.

Key features of the extended scheme

The extension allows workers to stay in the UK for up to six months. Reports inform that in 2025, the UK government will allocate 45,000 visas for seasonal workers.

These workers will be limited to employment in the horticulture and poultry sectors and must be employed by approved scheme operators.

Horticulture roles, including fruit and vegetable picking, will account for 43,000 of the visas, while 2,000 visas will be designated for poultry processing and related tasks, available between October 2nd and December 31st.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

To apply for the Seasonal Worker Visa, applicants must meet several requirements. They must:

Secure a job offer through an approved scheme operator

The applicant must be at least 18 years old and provide proof of having £1,270 in savings to support themselves upon arrival

Additionally, the visa does not permit workers to bring dependents.

The application process

The application process for the Seasonal Worker Visa is straightforward. Applicants must first find a job through an approved recruitment agency. Once employed, they will receive a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which is required for the visa application.

Applicants will then submit their visa application online, pay the application fee of £264, and attend a biometrics appointment. The visa decision process typically takes about three weeks.

Concerns

Labor rights groups, according to reports, have raised concerns about the potential for exploitation under the Seasonal Worker Visa Scheme. Due to the reason that many workers are tied to specific employers, which can limit their ability to leave unsafe or abusive workplaces.

Head of policy at Focus on Labour Exploitation (FLEX), Kate Roberts, commented on the issue: “Seasonal Worker Visa holders currently have no realistic way to challenge poor working conditions, wage theft, or sexual harassment in the workplace.”

The UK government has acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing that the welfare of visa holders is a priority.

Important considerations for workers

Although the Seasonal Worker Visa provides an opportunity for short-term employment in the UK, workers are advised to be aware of their rights and responsibilities. The visa is valid for a limited period, typically six months, and workers are only permitted to work for the scheme operator that sponsors their visa.

To ensure a fair experience, applicants should seek employment through reputable scheme operators.

What to know

The Seasonal Worker Visa is meant for overseas workers seeking temporary employment in agriculture, including roles such as fruit picking, vegetable harvesting, and other farm-related tasks. The scheme, introduced in 2019 following Brexit, was created to address labor shortages, particularly after restrictions were placed on European workers entering the UK.

While the extension of the Seasonal Worker Visa Scheme continues to provide job opportunities in the agricultural sector, workers must remain informed of their rights and the potential challenges within the system.