President Bola Tinubu has signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 appropriation bill into law, marking a 99.96 percent increase from the 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion.

The bill was approved by the national assembly on February 13, after revisions to Tinubu’s initial budget proposal of N49.7 trillion.

The key breakdown of the 2025 budget includes a total expenditure of N54.99 trillion, statutory transfers of N3.65 trillion, and a recurrent (non-debt) expenditure of N13.64 trillion.

Details later