How to turn tech content creation into a thriving business? In this episode of Paid in Full, we sit down with one of Nigeria’s biggest tech YouTubers, Fisayo Fosudo, to break down the business of tech content creation—from making money beyond YouTube to building a brand that attracts major sponsors.

Inside this episode:

1. The multiple income streams of a tech creator (it’s more than just AdSense!)

2. How Fisayo turned a side passion into a powerful brand

3. The challenges and opportunities of tech content creation in Nigeria

4. Monetizing beyond YouTube—merch, consulting, and more

5. Expert advice for aspiring creators (hint: you don’t need fancy cameras to start!)

If you’ve ever wondered how top creators get paid in full, this episode is a must-watch! Hit play and learn from the best.