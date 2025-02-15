Leading financial media platform Nairametrics is set to launch the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards in the second quarter of 2025.

The Awards are set to recognize exemplary performance and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s capital market.

The upcoming awards will recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of key market participants—including operators, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders—who have played pivotal roles in advancing the growth and stability of the capital market throughout 2024.

Beyond being a celebration, the maiden awards will shine a spotlight on the individuals and institutions that are at the forefront of driving value creation, promoting governance, and fostering innovation within Nigeria’s capital market.

Why we are doing this

Nigeria’s capital market remains a critical pillar of the economy, facilitating capital formation, investment growth, and wealth creation. Despite its significance, recognition for performance and impact within the sector has been limited.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards seeks to fill this gap by recognizing and honoring those who have fostered investor confidence, enhanced market efficiency and contributed to financial deepening in Nigeria.

Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder and Chief Analysts at Nairametrics, emphasizes the importance of the awards:

The capital market is home to professionals and organisations that have significantly influenced Nigeria’s financial landscape. The awards initiative is Nairametrics way of recognising and celebrating their impact. From strengthening investor confidence to driving corporate governance and market reforms, these players have been instrumental in shaping the market’s evolution. The Capital Market Choice Awards is our way of saying ‘thank you’ while encouraging the continuous pursuit of excellence.

Award Categories

The awards will recognise performance across multiple areas, including stock performance, corporate governance, and innovation in market access. Some key categories include: Company of the Year, Best Performing Stock (Total Return Award), Best Dividend Stock (Yield & Consistency), Best Initial Public Offering (IPO)/Listing of the Year, Best Market Reforms Initiative, Best Stockbroker of the Year, Equity Deal of the Year (Best Public Offer or Rights Issue), Excellence in Corporate Governance, Early Flier Award, Best Fintech for Market Access, etc.

How Winners Will Be Selected

A panel of renowned industry experts and judges will oversee the selection process, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and credibility. Winners will be chosen based on a rigorous evaluation of both quantitative performance metrics and qualitative assessments, with a focus on impact, consistency, and governance standards. To uphold fairness and integrity, the entire process will undergo independent auditing.

What Next

As Nairametrics celebrates a decade of delivering financial and macroeconomic insights, the Capital Market Choice Awards is a milestone initiative aimed at reinforcing the company’s commitment to promoting transparency, financial literacy, and excellence within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact:

Name: Chris Pemu

Phone No: 07012590083

Email: chris.pemu@nairametrics.com

https://nairametrics.com/ncmc-awards/