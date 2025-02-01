The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N950 to N890.

The company said in a statement on Saturday that the price reduction is effective from Saturday, 1st February 2025.

According to the statement, “This strategic adjustment is a direct response to the positive outlook within the global energy and gas markets, as well as the recent reduction in international crude oil prices.”

Positive Ripple Effect

The refinery’s spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina stated that as part of Dangote Refinery’s unwavering commitment to transparency and fairness, this price revision reflects the ongoing fluctuations in global crude oil markets, as highlighted in the refinery’s statement on 19th January, when a modest increase was implemented due to the previously rising international crude oil prices.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery firmly believes that this reduction from N950 to N890 will result in a meaningful decrease in the cost of petrol nationwide, thereby driving down the prices of goods and services, as well as the overall cost of living, with a positive ripple effect on various sectors of the economy.

“In addition, Dangote Petroleum Refinery calls upon marketers to collaborate in this effort, to ensure that these benefits are passed on to the Nigerian populace,” the statement added.

He said this collective initiative will contribute to the wider economic recovery plan led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is dedicated to making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and positioning the country as a leading oil export hub.

More to follow….