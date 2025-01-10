The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology has launched a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy to help equip Nigerian youths with essential AI skills.

The academy, in partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat and Intel Corporation, aims to prepare young Nigerians for future roles in the digital economy.

According to the Ministry, “The AI Academy will provide beneficiaries with free access to self-paced courses on AI fundamentals, ethics, tools, and real-world applications.”

Further stating that “participants will also have the opportunity to compete for AI ambassadorial roles and internships with Intel Corporation, gaining hands-on global experience in AI.”

As stated via an announcement made on the National Orientation Agency of Nigeria’s Ministry’s official X page, the AI Academy will offer self-paced courses covering AI fundamentals, tools, ethics, and real-world applications.

The programme is fashioned to provide participants with the necessary skills to excel in the digital economy and take on leadership roles in the AI field.

Internships and ambassadorial roles available

The announcement further highlighted that participants will also have the chance to compete for AI ambassadorial roles and internships with Intel Corporation. These opportunities are expected to provide participants with hands-on experience and exposure to the global AI industry, enhancing their qualifications and career prospects.

AI academy to improve competitiveness in global job market

The AI Academy aims to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian youths in the global job market.

By gaining expertise in AI, participants are expected to be better prepared for future job opportunities and contribute to technological innovation in the country. The programme emphasizes equipping participants with the skills necessary to thrive in an evolving digital world.

How to apply for the AI academy

Interested applicants can register for the programme by visiting the official website.

The application portal will close on January 30th, 2025. The Ministry encourages all eligible youths to apply and take advantage of the opportunity to gain valuable skills for the future.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to use technology as a tool for economic growth and job creation, helping to empower Nigerian youths in the digital age.