Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has announced automatic employment for graduates of the state’s foreign scholarship program in engineering, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and other health-related fields.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the initiative was highlighted as a key part of the administration’s efforts to build a skilled workforce and address critical sector shortages.

The statement, reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), highlighted the program’s goal of providing Kano State with the expertise needed to support growth and innovation in key industries.

“Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Saturday announced automatic employment for the state’s foreign scholarship programme graduates in engineering, medicine, pharmaceuticals and other health-related fields,” the NAN report read in part.

According to the statement, the beneficiaries of the program were received at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport by Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam, commissioners, and other top government officials.

More insight

The NAN report revealed that the foreign scholarship program, a flagship initiative of the Kano State Government, supported 1,000 postgraduate students, with 420 graduating with first-class honors.

Among them, 150 graduates studied at Sharda University in India, 98 at Mewar University, 58 at Symbiosis University, and 30 at Kalinga University. Additional graduates included 29 from SR University, 23 from Swarnim University, and 33 from the Islamic University in Uganda, among others.

The statement revealed that Governor Yusuf praised the graduates for their dedication and academic excellence, noting that the program equips young talents with advanced skills to contribute to the state’s progress.

“This initiative is part of our mission to empower the youth and build a prosperous future for Kano State,” he stated at a reception in honor of the returning scholars.

The governor highlighted the program’s role in addressing shortages of skilled healthcare professionals and improving healthcare infrastructure. He assured the graduates that their expertise would significantly contribute to the administration’s development agenda.

“We are proud of your achievements and confident that you will contribute immensely to the state’s growth,” Yusuf added, reaffirming his administration’s vision for leveraging human capital to drive sustainable development in Kano.

The automatic employment offer aims to bolster key sectors, including healthcare and engineering, ensuring that the skills acquired through the scholarship program are effectively utilized to benefit the state’s economy and infrastructure.

This move is expected to inspire further investment in education and youth empowerment initiatives in Kano State.