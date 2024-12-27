Multichoice Nigeria has announced a 72-hour free access to all its DStv channels starting from Friday, December 27, 2024.

The Pay-tv operator, which lost 243,000 customers between April and September this year in the aftermath of price increments, said its disconnected customers can also benefit from the offer.

According to a statement released by MultiChoice Nigeria on Thursday, the seasonal offer is open to all DStv subscribers but excludes GOtv subscribers.

What the company is saying

Describing the offer as a “gift like no other”, Multichoice said subscribers on all packages would now have access to its Premium channels within the period.

“As we wind down the year and celebrate the holidays, DStv is happy to announce that we are making this December one to remember.

“From Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 29, we’re giving all DStv customers, connected and disconnected, regardless of their current package, access to every channel and every show at no extra cost.

“Whatever package you’re on, connected or not, this is your chance to unlock the full power of DStv Premium and revel in a world of endless entertainment and authenticity.

“For 72 hours, the only thing standing between you and the best in sports, kids’ programming, movies, and local dramas is your decoder. No payments or calls required.”

Subscriber loss

While Multichoice presents the offer as a gift, it may also be an attempt to bring back some of its customers who have dumped their decoders in the past months.

The South African Multichoice Group in its Interim Financial Results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 highlighted challenges leading to loss of 243,000 subscribers in Nigeria between April and September.

According to the company, the high inflation in Nigeria at over 30% driven by the high cost of food, electricity, and fuel forced many of its customers to ditch their decoders.

While the actual figure was not disclosed at that time, Multichoice had also declared the loss of 18% of its Nigerian subscribers in its financial report for the year ended March 2024.

According to MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela, the company was also adjusting to global pay-TV challenges as streaming services, the rise of social media, and changing consumer preferences impact the traditional broadcast business.

What you should know

Amid the rising inflation, Multichoice Nigeria had increased its DStv and GOtv bouquet prices twice last year and once this year, making it three times within the space of 12 months.

The first was in April 2023, then another in November the same year. The third increment was announced in April this year and took effect on May 1.

Ahead of the implementation of the new prices on May 1, a Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in Abuja issued an order restraining from implementing the new prices based on a case filed by a Nigerian customer of the company.

However, Multichoice ignored the court order and implemented the new prices. This prompted the Tribunal to slam a fine of N150 million on Multichoice for challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

The verdict delivered by three of the panel led by Thomas Okosu in June also ordered Multichoice to give Nigerians a one-month free subscription on DSTV and GOTV.