The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed that its official website has been compromised in a cyberattack.

In a statement posted on its X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the Bureau disclosed the incident and assured the public that efforts are underway to recover the website.

“This is to inform the public that the NBS Website has been hacked, and we are working to recover it. Please disregard any message or report posted until the website is fully restored. Thank you,” the statement read.

The hacking of the NBS website raises concerns about the potential misuse of official data and the integrity of vital national statistics during this period. The NBS, a critical government agency responsible for collecting and disseminating statistical data on Nigeria’s economy, governance, and development, plays a pivotal role in informing public policy and decision-making processes.

The cyberattack underscores the increasing vulnerability of government institutions to digital threats. As digital transformation continues to reshape governance and public administration, the risk of cyberattacks targeting sensitive government data has become a pressing issue.

Experts react

Experts warn that breaches of this nature could lead to misinformation, financial fraud, and a loss of public trust if malicious actors manipulate or disseminate false information through official channels.

In response to the incident, cybersecurity analysts have emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to protect critical government digital infrastructure. “This attack highlights the importance of proactive measures such as continuous monitoring, regular security audits, and employee training on recognizing phishing and other cyber threats,” said Adebola Akande, a cybersecurity consultant.

The NBS has not provided a timeline for the website’s restoration but has assured the public that updates will be provided through its verified social media accounts. In the meantime, citizens and stakeholders are advised to verify any statistical information through official announcements and disregard any unverified reports attributed to the Bureau.

This incident adds to a growing list of cyberattacks on Nigerian government institutions in recent years. As the country moves toward increased digitization, there is a renewed call for a comprehensive national cybersecurity strategy to safeguard critical assets and data.

The NBS has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the integrity of Nigeria’s statistical data remains uncompromised. Once the website is fully restored, the Bureau has pledged to provide updated and accurate information to the public.