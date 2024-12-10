Welcome to the very first episode of Nairametrics’ HistoryMetrics! This show is all about diving deep into Nigeria’s financial, economic, political, and corporate history. We aim to tell the fascinating stories behind the numbers and decisions that have shaped our nation, helping us understand the present and plan for the future.

In this debut episode, we’re tackling a topic that hits close to home for every Nigerian. It’s an issue that’s caused us to experience blackouts 11 times just this year. Yes, you guessed it—The Nigerian Power Grid.

We'll explore the history of our power grid, the reasons behind its frequent failures, and how these outages impact our daily lives and the country's progress.