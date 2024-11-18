The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has announced a temporary water shortage in Alexander, Bourdillon, and Park View areas of Ikoyi from Monday, November 18, to Saturday, November 23.

This disruption is due to ongoing rehabilitation work at the Alexander Mini Waterworks.

Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, Managing Director of LWC, explained that the temporary water shortages are necessary for contractors to complete critical components of the rehabilitation work at the waterworks.

“Residents in Alexander, Bourdillon, and Park View of Ikoyi area will experience temporary water shortages from Monday, November 18, to Saturday, November 23. This development is to enable the contractor to execute some critical components of the rehabilitation work that is currently ongoing in the Alexander Mini Waterworks,” he stated

Resumption of water production at Iju and Adiyan plants

In addition to this, the corporation also announced it has resumed water production at its Iju and Adiyan Treatment Plants following the completion of Phase I of the Rehabilitation Project to improve water supply to Lagos residents.

Engr.Tijani expressed gratitude to Lagosians for their patience during the water supply disruptions.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by recent water supply disruptions and appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued customers,” he stated

Engr. Tijani further noted that the successful completion of the rehabilitation’s first phase is a testament to the Corporation’s commitment to providing reliable water services.

“With the completion of the first phase of the rehabilitation of Iju and Adiyan waterworks, we remain committed to delivering reliable and quality water services to meet the needs of Lagos residents,” he stated

He urged Lagos residents to report pipeline leakages to facilitate prompt repairs and ensure efficient water distribution by contacting the Corporation’s Customer Care Lines at 07045973012 or 07045973013 or visiting the nearest LWC Zonal office.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has secured a five-year grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to enhance water infrastructure through the Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

The first phase of this initiative will focus on rehabilitating five mini waterworks in Badore, Lekki, Victoria Island, Victoria Island Annexe, and Ajegunle, with the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) overseeing the process.

The government has also detailed its strategy to meet Lagos State’s daily water demand of 240 million gallons, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) spearheading the refurbishment of five mini and micro waterworks in strategic locations across the state.