A number of companies in the UK are currently offering well-paid, entry-level packaging jobs that provide visa sponsorship for international workers.
These roles, which involve preparing products for shipment, require no specific prior experience and offer hourly wages ranging from £10 to £20.
According to Last Stop Booking, the positions are especially suitable for individuals seeking low-skilled work but with the potential to earn a good wage.
Job role and responsibilities
The role of a picker-packer primarily involves selecting, packing, and organizing products for shipment. Workers are responsible for ensuring that all items are packed correctly, sealed, and labeled, and must follow specific instructions for packaging.
While the positions do not require prior experience in the bakery or food production industry, candidates should be comfortable with basic physical tasks, such as lifting packages, operating packaging machinery, and following written and verbal instructions.
Key responsibilities include:
- Pulling, weighing, packing, and labelling items based on orders
- Ensuring all items are securely packed and correctly labeled
- Maintaining an organized and clean workspace
- Operating basic machinery like palletizers, forklifts, and wrapping machines
- Monitoring the quality of products and reporting any issues
Reports inform that applicants should also possess general organizational skills and the ability to work efficiently under deadlines. While some prior work experience in manufacturing or packaging is helpful, it is not required.
Visa sponsorship information
These positions offer full visa sponsorship for qualified international workers.
Applicants must have a valid work permit or be eligible for a UK work visa. The employer provides a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which is a necessary document for applying for the visa.
To apply for the visa, candidates will need to submit several documents, including:
- A valid passport
- Proof of a job offer from the employer
- Proof of English proficiency (depending on the visa type)
- Background checks (if required)
Furthermore, applicants will need to pay visa fees and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) to access the UK healthcare system. Once the visa is granted, successful candidates will be able to travel to the UK and start working in their role as a picker-packer.
Top companies offering packing jobs
Several companies in the UK are currently hiring for similar packing roles and offering visa sponsorships. Here is a list of notable companies that regularly recruit workers for packing jobs:
- Greencore Group: A leading food manufacturer specializing in prepared meals and sandwiches, with multiple UK locations. Apply here
- Sisters Food Group: A major UK supplier of poultry, ready meals, and snacks, which offers visa sponsorship for positions in manufacturing and packaging. Apply here
- Unilever: A multinational consumer goods company offering packaging jobs in various sectors, including food and personal care products. Apply here
- Muller UK & Ireland: Known for dairy products, Muller offers packaging roles with sponsorship for non-UK workers. Apply here
- – DS Smith: A company specializing in sustainable packaging solutions that hires workers for packaging roles across the UK. Apply here
These companies, as stated, provide competitive pay, training programs, and opportunities for career advancement within the packaging and manufacturing sectors.
Skills and qualifications
Details inform that in order to qualify for these roles, applicants should have at least 1-3 years of relevant work experience, though entry-level positions are also available. Below are the key skills and qualifications required for the job:
- Ability to follow packing and safety instructions
- Physical stamina and the ability to lift and move packages
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
- Basic math and measurement skills for weighing and labelling items
- Previous experience in manufacturing or packaging is preferred but not essential
- Ability to work in a team and meet production targets
Salary and benefits
The average salary for packaging jobs in the UK is around £35,000 per year or approximately £17.95 per hour. Entry-level positions start at £27,500 annually, while more experienced packers can earn up to £50,000 per year.
In addition to competitive salaries, reports inform that these roles often come with benefits such as:
- Healthcare coverage
- Paid time off
- Retirement plans
- Opportunities for career advancement
Workers also have the chance to improve their skills through on-the-job training and may qualify for promotions into supervisory or managerial positions.
How to apply
- Last Stop Booking informs that to apply for packaging jobs in the UK, candidates can visit the career pages of the companies listed above or search for job openings on recruitment platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed, and TotalJobs.
- When applying, make sure to highlight relevant skills like physical stamina, attention to detail, and teamwork.
- The agency warns that interested applicants should be prepared to discuss their experience in packaging, manufacturing, or similar roles; and also one’s ability to work flexible hours or shifts.
- If selected, the employer will guide you through the visa application process and other steps needed to begin your role in the UK.
