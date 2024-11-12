A number of companies in the UK are currently offering well-paid, entry-level packaging jobs that provide visa sponsorship for international workers.

These roles, which involve preparing products for shipment, require no specific prior experience and offer hourly wages ranging from £10 to £20.

According to Last Stop Booking, the positions are especially suitable for individuals seeking low-skilled work but with the potential to earn a good wage.

Job role and responsibilities

The role of a picker-packer primarily involves selecting, packing, and organizing products for shipment. Workers are responsible for ensuring that all items are packed correctly, sealed, and labeled, and must follow specific instructions for packaging.

While the positions do not require prior experience in the bakery or food production industry, candidates should be comfortable with basic physical tasks, such as lifting packages, operating packaging machinery, and following written and verbal instructions.

Key responsibilities include:

Pulling, weighing, packing, and labelling items based on orders

Ensuring all items are securely packed and correctly labeled

Maintaining an organized and clean workspace

Operating basic machinery like palletizers, forklifts, and wrapping machines

Monitoring the quality of products and reporting any issues

Reports inform that applicants should also possess general organizational skills and the ability to work efficiently under deadlines. While some prior work experience in manufacturing or packaging is helpful, it is not required.

Visa sponsorship information

These positions offer full visa sponsorship for qualified international workers.

Applicants must have a valid work permit or be eligible for a UK work visa. The employer provides a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which is a necessary document for applying for the visa.

To apply for the visa, candidates will need to submit several documents, including:

A valid passport

Proof of a job offer from the employer

Proof of English proficiency (depending on the visa type)

Background checks (if required)

Furthermore, applicants will need to pay visa fees and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) to access the UK healthcare system. Once the visa is granted, successful candidates will be able to travel to the UK and start working in their role as a picker-packer.

Top companies offering packing jobs

Several companies in the UK are currently hiring for similar packing roles and offering visa sponsorships. Here is a list of notable companies that regularly recruit workers for packing jobs:

Greencore Group: A leading food manufacturer specializing in prepared meals and sandwiches, with multiple UK locations. Apply here

Sisters Food Group: A major UK supplier of poultry, ready meals, and snacks, which offers visa sponsorship for positions in manufacturing and packaging. Apply here

Unilever: A multinational consumer goods company offering packaging jobs in various sectors, including food and personal care products. Apply here

Muller UK & Ireland: Known for dairy products, Muller offers packaging roles with sponsorship for non-UK workers. Apply here

– DS Smith: A company specializing in sustainable packaging solutions that hires workers for packaging roles across the UK. Apply here

These companies, as stated, provide competitive pay, training programs, and opportunities for career advancement within the packaging and manufacturing sectors.

Skills and qualifications

Details inform that in order to qualify for these roles, applicants should have at least 1-3 years of relevant work experience, though entry-level positions are also available. Below are the key skills and qualifications required for the job:

Ability to follow packing and safety instructions

Physical stamina and the ability to lift and move packages

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

Basic math and measurement skills for weighing and labelling items

Previous experience in manufacturing or packaging is preferred but not essential

Ability to work in a team and meet production targets

Salary and benefits

The average salary for packaging jobs in the UK is around £35,000 per year or approximately £17.95 per hour. Entry-level positions start at £27,500 annually, while more experienced packers can earn up to £50,000 per year.

In addition to competitive salaries, reports inform that these roles often come with benefits such as:

Healthcare coverage

Paid time off

Retirement plans

Opportunities for career advancement

Workers also have the chance to improve their skills through on-the-job training and may qualify for promotions into supervisory or managerial positions.

How to apply

Last Stop Booking informs that to apply for packaging jobs in the UK, candidates can visit the career pages of the companies listed above or search for job openings on recruitment platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed, and TotalJobs.

When applying, make sure to highlight relevant skills like physical stamina, attention to detail, and teamwork.

The agency warns that interested applicants should be prepared to discuss their experience in packaging, manufacturing, or similar roles; and also one’s ability to work flexible hours or shifts.

If selected, the employer will guide you through the visa application process and other steps needed to begin your role in the UK.