The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) ended the trading day on a positive trajectory, gaining 137.75 points to close at 97,373.94, maintaining a solid hold above the 97,000-point benchmark despite a notable dip in overall market activity.

The index posted a modest 0.14% gain from the previous session, signaling a steady recovery from last week’s dip to the 96,800 range.

However, trading volumes fell sharply by 37.69%, with 297 million shares traded across 9,902 deals, compared to 477 million in the prior session.

Nevertheless, the market’s resilience was underscored by an uptick in capitalization, which advanced to a robust N59.00 trillion.

Among the day’s top performers, EUNISELL took the spotlight with a remarkable 10.00% surge, while ARADEL and JOHNSON delivered impressive gains of 9.99% and 9.98%, respectively.

On the flip side, UCAP and SOVRENINS led the laggards, posting losses of 9.78% and 7.25%, respectively. Sterling Bank (STERLINGNG) and UBA emerged as the session’s most actively traded stocks, reflecting strong investor interest despite the broader decline in trading volume.

Market Summary Current ASI: 97,373.94 points Previous ASI: 97,236.19 points Day Change: +0.14% Year-to-Date Performance: +30.22% Volume Traded: 297 million shares Deals: 9,902 Top 5 Gainers EUNISELL: up 10.00% to N9.02 ARADEL: up 9.99% to N533.80 JOHNHOLT: up 9.98% to N5.29 DEAPCAP: up 9.35% to N1.17 CUSTOMS: up 8.62% to N12.60. Top 5 Losers UCAP: down 9.78% to 16.15 SOVRENINS: down 7.25% to N0.64 PRESTIGE: down 6.67% to N0.56 CONHALLPLC: down 5.88% to N1.60

TRIPPLEG: down 5.49% to N1.72

Trading Volume

The market experienced a significant slowdown in trading activity, with daily volume dropping 37.69% to 297 million shares, down from the previous day’s 477 million.

Despite the decline, some stocks maintained strong investor interest. STERLING led the volume chart with 36.1 million shares traded, followed by UBA with 33.4 million shares.

Other actively traded stocks included ACCESSCORP with 24.5 million shares, FIDELITYBK at 15 million shares, and FBNH with 14.5 million shares changing hands.

Trading Value

On the value side, UBA and ARADEL topped the chart with transactions worth N1.0 billion each.

FLOURMILL and OANDO also recorded notable trading values of N977 million and N809 million, respectively, while GTCO rounded out the top five with N617 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Stocks: Within the SWOOT category, TRANSCOHOT stood out with a 2.07% gain, while other stocks saw no price movement.

The FUGAZ stocks delivered mixed results: ZENITH dropped 0.95%, UBA declined slightly by 0.16%, while ACCESSCORP posted a strong 2.64% gain. FBNH and GTCO recorded no changes.

Outlook: With sustained bullish momentum, particularly among large-cap stocks, the index appears poised to surpass the 98,000-point threshold in the coming sessions.

Positive price action, driven by large-cap stocks that reported favourable Q3 results, could provide the necessary push for further gains.