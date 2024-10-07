The Federal High Court in Abuja has rescheduled the arraignment of four suspects who allegedly conspired with former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele to commit forgery, resulting in an alleged unlawful withdrawal of $6.2 million from the apex bank.

The new date is set for November 11, 2024.

The date was fixed by the court on Monday, October 7, 2024, in a case filed by the Nigeria Police Force under suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/19/2024.

The suspects—“Adamu Abubakar (now at large), Imam Abubakar (now at large), Odoh Eric Ocheme (now at large)”, Godwin Emefiele, Bashirudeen Maishanu, and others—are accused of conspiring to commit forgery and fraud by allegedly forging a letter dated January 23, 2023, purportedly written by former President Muhammadu Buhari to the ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Police claim the intent was to induce the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Abuja branch to believe the documents were genuine and to pay the sum of $6,230,000.

Police Case

In an eight-count charge instituted by Chief Superintendent of Police Celestine Udo Esq, the suspects were also accused of conspiring to obtain cash and property by false pretenses, in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud Act.

The charge partly states: “Adamu Abubakar (now at large), Imam Abubakar (now at large), Odoh Eric Ocheme (now at large), Godwin Emefiele, Bashirudeen Maishanu, and others (also now at large), on or about January 23, 2023, at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, falsely pretended that one individual, who identified himself as Jibril Abubakar, was a staff member from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and had the approval of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to source funds from the Central Bank for foreign election observers. With intent to defraud, they obtained the sum of $6,230,000.”

According to an affidavit deposed by police investigators, credible intelligence indicated that on or about February 8, 2023, $6,230,000 was allegedly stolen from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, by insiders within the apex bank.

The police said it began an investigation and obtained copies of the withdrawal slip as well as accompanying documents, including Central Bank of Nigeria memos dated February 7, 2023, and January 31, 2023, respectively, a staff identity card of one Jibril Abubakar, a letter dated January 23, 2023, purportedly written by Muhammadu Buhari to Boss Mustapha, and a letter dated January 26, 2023, purportedly written by Boss Mustapha to Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Abuja Branch relied on these documents in making the payment, according to court documents submitted by the police.

“Investigation at the Office of the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation revealed that the letters purportedly written by Muhammadu Buhari (Exhibit 1F) and Boss Mustapha (Exhibit 1G) did not originate from their respective offices. Additionally, Jibril Abubakar, whose identity card (Exhibit 1E) was used to withdraw the money in question, is not a staff member of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the police stated, suggesting that the suspects committed fraud and forgery.

The police claim that “it was later revealed that the third defendant/respondent was the personal assistant to Godwin Emefiele during his tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed court session on Monday, the matter was scheduled for the defendants to enter their pleas.

However, the court did not sit, and the arraignment was further adjourned until November 11, 2024.

Nairametrics gathered that the police had sought a court order on January 18, 2024, for the issuance of warrants for the arrest of the defendants.

In seeking their arrest, the police indicated that the suspects had abandoned their last known offices and residences, rendering efforts to apprehend them futile.

The police informed the court that they reasonably suspected that some of the suspects had fled Nigeria, hence the need for arrest warrants issued by a court of record.

According to the police, the arrest warrant would allow the National Central Bureau of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to apply for the defendants to be placed on an Interpol Red Notice for their arrest worldwide.

The court granted the arrest warrant request on February 7, 2024.

What You Should Know

This case is part of a broader federal investigation into suspected financial misconduct at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government-owned business entities during Godwin Emefiele’s tenure as CBN Governor.

Emefiele is being prosecuted separately in various high courts in Lagos and Abuja for his role as the former CBN governor.