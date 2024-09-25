The Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) has announced the date for its 2024 annual conference with keen focus on cooperate governance and Nigeria’s economic recovery.

The IoD President, Tijani Borodo, made this announcement on Monday in Lagos during the institute’s pre-conference briefing.

Borodo stated that this year conference, slated for October 30 to 31, 2024 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will highlight corporate governance as key to economic recovery.

Borodo noted that the failure of corporate governance contributed to Nigeria’s economic challenges, especially the inactivity of state-run oil refineries.

“The theme for this year’s conference, “Good Governance as a Catalyst for Economic Recovery, Growth, and Development,” underscores the critical role that corporate governance plays in advancing economic transformation and national development.

“In the face of ongoing economic challenges, it is essential that we recognize how sound governance practices foster accountability, sustainability, and innovation within our organizations in particular and our nation in general.

“This theme, is not merely an abstract concept; rather, it has real-world implications for economic growth and social progress.

“As a leader in advocating sound corporate governance in Nigeria, CIoD Nigeria remains steadfast in its mission to promote global best practices in governance and ethical leadership,” Borodo said as he officially unveiled the date for the conference.

On her part, the chairperson, National Organising Committee of this year conference, Mrs. Fatumata Coker, said the gathering is expected to attract high-profile individuals from different walks of life.

She said the keynote speaker will be Prof. Attahiru Jega, CON, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We are also honoured to have an array of distinguished plenary speakers and discussants.

“These include eminent Nigerians like: Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, CON, SAN, Former Governor of Lagos State, and Former Minister of Works and Housing; Mr. John Obaro, Group Managing Director of Systems Specs Nigeria Limited; Mrs. Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination; Mr. Oscar Onyema, OON, F.CIoD, Immediate Past Group CEO, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council; Mrs. Funke Opeke, Managing Director, Main One, Mrs. Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head of Group Sustainability, Access Bank; Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf, Chairman NESG; Mrs. Olatomiwa Williams, Country Manager, Microsoft West Africa, and; Mrs. Oluyemisi Iranloye, Managing Director and CEO of Psaltry International Limited,” she added.

According to her, each of the personalities will provide their expertise on topics crucial to fostering national development.

About Chartered Institute of Directors

CIoD Nigeria, founded on May 17, 1983, has been instrumental in advancing good governance in both Nigerian companies and the public sector.

Through its various initiatives, CIoD Nigeria has contributed to the development of professional standards for directorship and offered best practice guidelines to help company directors perform their duties effectively, in line with international standards.

The Institute believes that effective leadership enables companies to be managed and operated more efficiently, ultimately enhancing shareholder value and driving sustainable growth in the Nigerian economy.

In 1997, the Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, which was then a branch of IoD UK, sought autonomy and was granted affiliate status.