The European Union is set to implement the Entry/Exit System (EES) on November 10th, changing the travel experience for non-EU nationals.

This new system will require biometric data collection from travelers, which may lead to longer processing times at borders.

According to National Geographic, the EES will affect travelers who do not hold EU passports, requiring them to provide fingerprints and a photograph every time they enter or exit EU countries.

This shift comes as part of broader efforts to enhance border security amid increasing concerns over terrorism.

ABTA, a travel informative website, informs that the system will register all entries and exits to and from the participating European countries, which basically means it will register your movements every time you cross a border in or out of the EU/Schengen area

Purpose of the EES

The EES is described by EU officials as an automated IT system designed to register non-EU nationals traveling for short stays. Reports state that the primary goal is to bolster security at external borders.

This system replaces the traditional method of passport stamping, allowing for more efficient tracking of entries and exits from the EU.

Countries Participating in the EES

National Geographic relates that the scheme will be adopted by 29 countries, including all EU members except Cyprus and Ireland. It will also apply in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Passports from these countries, including Cyprus and Ireland, will be exempt.

Therefore, the passports from the countries implementing EES will still require compliance with the new rules.

Implementation at Airports and Ports

The process for passengers will vary, according to reports; depending on the airport size.

At larger airports, travelers will use kiosks to answer multiple-choice questions and have their biometric data collected. Smaller airports will handle this data collection at border-control booths.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on ferry services, particularly at the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel. Estimates indicate that processing times for families traveling by car could rise from under a minute to five to seven minutes.

Local officials warn that this could lead to significant congestion, with potential for 15-hour wait times.

Impact on Eurostar Services

Eurostar, which connects the UK to continental Europe, has invested over €10 million in preparing for the new system.

Reports state that the rail service has installed 49 EES kiosks at St Pancras International. So upon arrival, passengers will be directed to areas with these kiosks, ensuring compliance with the new regulations.

Future Changes with ETIAS

In addition to the EES, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will launch in mid-2025.

This visa-waiver system, akin to the US ESTA, will require passengers to apply online or via a mobile app. Applications will be processed against EU security systems, with most approvals occurring within minutes.

The ETIAS will be valid for three years or until the passport expires, costing €7 for applicants aged 18 to 70, while younger and older travelers will not be charged.

As the EES and ETIAS systems come into effect, travelers should prepare for these new requirements, which aim to streamline border control while enhancing security across the EU.