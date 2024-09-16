The University of Adelaide has announced the Global Academic Excellence 50% International Scholarship for international students beginning their studies in 2025.

According to the latest release from the DAAD Scholarship Forum, the University of Adelaide, ranked 89th in the 2024 QS World University Rankings, provides a substantial opportunity for international students to benefit from reduced tuition fees while studying at a globally recognized institution.

This scholarship aims to support high-achieving students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

What To Know

The university, in its webpage stated that the Global Academic Excellence Scholarship offers a 50% reduction in tuition fees for the entire duration of the undergraduate or postgraduate coursework program.

This significant financial support, as intended, aims to ease the financial burden on students while pursuing their academic goals at the University of Adelaide.

According to the university, ‘This scholarship is awarded based on academic merit and a selection process. And merit is determined by the grades in the qualification used for admission. To be considered, all academic and other conditions for admission to the University of Adelaide must be met.’

Eligibility Criteria

Reports confirm that international students interested in applying for the scholarship must meet specific criteria to be considered.

Academic Merit

Postgraduate applicants must present a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 6.9 on a 7.0 scale or a comparable score.

Students from the University of Adelaide or other Australian institutions must have a minimum GPA of 6.8 on a 7.0 scale.

Undergraduate applicants must have an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) of 99.9 or an equivalent score.

Eligible Programs:

The scholarship applies to students entering undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including those who complete a Pre-Enrolment English Program (PEP) prior to their degree.

How to Apply

Interested candidates, as stated, must apply for admission as international students through the University of Adelaide’s website.

These applications for the scholarship will be considered based on academic merit, as determined by the grades from the qualifications used for admission.

The application process involves submitting the required documents and meeting the deadlines provided by the University of Adelaide.

Application Deadlines

Applicants should be mindful of the following deadlines:

Trimester 1, 2025: November 30, 2024

Semester 1, 2025: November 30, 2024

Trimester 2, 2025: February 28, 2025

Semester 2, 2025: May 31, 2025

Trimester 3, 2025: May 31, 2025

The scholarship presents a valuable opportunity for international students to pursue their academic aspirations with significant financial support.

For additional details and to apply, prospective students should visit the University of Adelaide’s scholarship page.