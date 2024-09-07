The Board of Directors of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Nigeria has announced the appointment of Bayo Ajayi as CEO of RMB Nigeria, following the approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

RMB CEO and Chairman of the RMB Nigeria Board, Emrie Brown, said “On behalf of the RMB Nigeria Board of Directors, I am pleased to officially welcome Bayo Ajayi as the CEO. He has a seasoned track record in banking, and I am confident in his ability to partner with clients while contributing to Nigeria’s growth.”

Responding to the news of his appointment, Ajayi said: “The opportunity to take up this role at such a critical time for RMB Nigeria remains a humbling one. The team and I will work closely with our clients who continue to demonstrate resilience. We are optimistic about the opportunity to drive economic development and sustainability with them”.

Bayo Ajayi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously worked as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer at RMB Nigeria.

With a career spanning 25 years in various leadership positions across the banking sector in Nigeria and Africa, he has consistently delivered results. The Board is confident in its ability to help achieve the bank’s strategic objectives.

Bayo holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and has furthered his expertise by attending multiple senior management courses globally. He is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK.

This seamless leadership transition highlights the bank’s robust talent and leadership depth, as well as its commitment to maintaining a sustainable and resilient organisation that delivers value to clients and stakeholders. RMB Nigeria remains deeply committed to providing innovative financial solutions that enable businesses to thrive.

About RMB Nigeria Limited:

RMB Nigeria Limited, a member of the FirstRand Group, is a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank, offering its clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal investing solutions. For more information, visit www.rmb.com.ng.