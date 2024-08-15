States in the Niger Delta region, particularly Rivers and Bayelsa State, are expected to face months of electricity blackouts as vandals destroy 13 transmission towers along the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV Double Circuit transmission.

The spokesperson of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, made this disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

Mbah said that 13 towers were along the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV Double Circuit transmission line.

He further explained that the incident was first reported by the Youth President of the Ukpeli Community in Rivers State on August 12, 2024.

He also said that given the magnitude of the destruction and the ongoing work on previously vandalized transmission towers, it may take several months for TCN to complete the rebuilding and stringing of the towers to restore power supply in the State.

“The Port Harcourt region of TCN, led by General Manager of Transmission, Engr. Emmanuel Akpa, promptly visited the site near TCN’s Ahoada Transmission Substation to assess the situation.

“The team confirmed that thirteen towers, from T52 to T64, were affected by vandalism. Of these, nine towers have collapsed completely, while four are hanging precariously and could collapse at any moment.

What you should know

Many states in Nigeria continue to grapple with the persistent vandalism of electricity infrastructure, often resulting in prolonged power outages lasting for weeks or even months.

The country’s power sector is characterised by weak transmission infrastructure which makes it difficult to send generated electricity to distribution companies.

In 2024, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported over ten separate incidents of vandalism targeting its towers.

TCN emphasized that these acts of destruction amount to sabotage and called on security agencies and local communities to help apprehend the culprits.

In response to the incidents, TCN disclosed that it is currently mobilizing resources to carry out repair work on the damaged facilities.

Addressing the recent vandalism, the company appealed to all well-meaning Nigerians to join its campaign against the destruction of electricity infrastructure across the country.