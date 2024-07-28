The Nigerian music industry has come a long way, from the early times of Afrobeat patriarch, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Adé, Oliver De Coque, and William Onyeabor to the present-day stars like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Rema, it has continually evolved while consistently crossing the country’s borders into other parts of the world.

Nigeria’s music industry has been on a winning streak, for example, streaming giant Spotify revealed that revenues generated by Nigerian artists on its platform reached N11 billion ($14 million) in 2022. By 2023, that figure had surged to N25 billion, marking an over 100% year-on-year increase in streaming revenue.

Furthermore, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that motion pictures, sound recording, and music production constituted a significant portion of the arts and entertainment industry’s contribution to the country’s GDP. Specifically, these sectors represented 82.16%, equating to N1.62 trillion, of the N1.97 trillion generated by the arts and entertainment industry.

While these numbers may seem modest compared to more developed markets, the potential for exponential growth has drawn the attention of major international music conglomerates. These global players have made significant inroads into Nigeria’s music industry by partnering with local record labels and signing recording contracts with popular local artists.

This influx has significantly enhanced production values, benefiting consumers, but has also escalated production costs, challenging creatives. As a result, the role of effective record label management has become more critical than ever.

In the intricate ecosystem of the music industry, record labels and artists are indispensable partners who serve as incubators, supporting emerging artists by providing financial assistance for creation, distribution, and marketing.

As the industry moves towards contributing significantly to the entertainment sector’s projected $15 billion outlook by 2025, the influence of record label CEOs becomes increasingly pivotal. In no particular order here are 10 record label CEOs driving the Nigerian music industry forward by enabling talents and scouting diamonds in the rough.

Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, is a prominent Nigerian record producer and music executive. He began his music career as a producer in the UK before returning to Nigeria to start Mo’ Hits Records, which eventually evolved into Mavin Records which he founded in 2012. The label has seen three successful generations of artists. The first generation included stars like Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Reekado Banks. The second generation brought in talents such as Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Johnny Drille. The third generation continues the legacy with artists like Magixx, Boy Spyce, and Bayyanni. Don Jazzy’s career includes working as an in-house producer for Kanye West’s GOOD Music from 2011 to 2015, contributing to major projects like “Lift Off” on Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne.” His distinctive introduction, “It’s Don Jazzy Again!” became widely recognized during this period.