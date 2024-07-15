Johnvents Trading, a member of Johnvents Group, today announced its 2nd Annual Input Disbursement Flag-off programme, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture, empowering farmers, and prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Through the Johnvents Trading Outgrower Scheme, Johnvents directly contributes to Nigeria’s agricultural output by providing essential resources to cultivate in-demand crops such as maize and sorghum.

Reflecting on the programme’s achievements in 2023, Dr. Femi Sekoni, chief business officer at Capitalsage Holdings, Johnvents Trading’s parent company remarked at the flag-off ceremony, “Last year, we embarked on a remarkable journey to empower 4,000 farmers. The results were inspiring, witnessing a positive ripple effect throughout our agricultural landscape. This year, we are determined to build on that success and reach even greater heights”.

Johnvents trading flag-off programme this year is a significant expansion from the previous year. It will encompass three clusters across Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina, reaching 6,000 farmers, a 50% increase from last year. To ensure optimal crop production for participating farmers, Johnvents Trading has procured 20,000 units of fertilizers and NPK. These vital inputs have been strategically delivered to designated warehouses within each cluster area, guaranteeing convenient access for all participating farmers.

Speaking further, Dr. Femi Sekoni stated: “Our unwavering commitment to efficient input disbursement, monitoring, and evaluation practices remains steadfast, ensuring transparency and maximizing the program’s impact.

We understand the importance of collaboration in fostering a sustainable agricultural ecosystem. We express our deep appreciation to our partner, Alliance Agro, for their unwavering support and shared vision in revolutionizing Nigeria’s agriculture.

A heartfelt acknowledgment is extended to the participating farmers, who are recognized as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s food security. Johnvents Trading applauds their resilience, hard work, and dedication,” he added.

About Johnvents Trading

Johnvents Trading is a member of Johnvents Group, an indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group.

Johnvents Tradings is a vital commodities value chain player, operating an international aggregation network for producers and buyers to access produce worth billions supplied annually. The current combined warehouse capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes can hold 750,000 bags of products at a time, storing, cleaning, and bagging produce such as paddy rice, soybeans, sesame seed, maize, sorghum, and cocoa.

