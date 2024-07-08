Payment gateway fintech, Payaza Africa Limited, has unveiled a revamped website and an upgraded web app interface as part of a new brand positioning tagged Payaza 2.0 to signal growth and improved service delivery to businesses across 19 countries where it currently operates at an event held in Lagos on Friday.

The company, which was launched in 2021, disclosed that it has so far processed transactions valued at $3.9 billion across its operations.

Speaking during the event, Payaza’s CEO, Mr. Seyi Ebenezer, said the rebranding reinforced the company’s commitment to continue to deliver exceptional payment solutions that empower businesses across Africa.

According to him, the new identity is more than just a logo, it embodies Payaza’s core values of trust, innovation, and inclusivity.

Emphasizing that the company’s mission is to be the most trusted African payment gateway, Ebenezer said the company prioritizes its employees to achieve this mission while leveraging innovation and technology.

Goals of rebranding

Providing further insights into the objectives of the rebranding, Payaza’s Global Head of Branding, Shola Asiru, said:

“Our rebrand is more than just a fresh look, it is a promise to continue delivering exceptional payment solutions that empower businesses across Africa. Our goal is to make payment seamless and accessible for everyone, and we believe Payaza 2.0 is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

“The rebrand embodies Payaza’s innovative spirit and commitment to enhancing user experience, with new primary colours, Indigo and Screaming Green reflecting the brand’s vibrant energy,” he added.

Along with the rebranding, the company also introduced new products and services, including Stride by Payaza and EventPorte, aimed at broadening Payaza’s reach and impact across Africa.

Powering seamless payments

Payaza, which aims to be the leader in payment solutions, said its digital payment platform offers seamless payment processing services and mobile payment solutions for businesses of all sizes.

“From cutting-edge technology to expert guidance, we provide everything your business needs to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape,” the company stated.

Payaza’s ability to adapt and grow alongside the needs of its users has played a key role in its success over the years. The platform offers a foundation of streamlined processing, with features like:

Seamless Integrations: Effortless integration with various platforms and online stores, allowing merchants to accept payments quickly and efficiently.

Multicurrency Support: Catering to a global audience by facilitating transactions across multiple currencies.

Tailored Products and Services on a Global Scale: Their merchants get to enjoy having specific products and services tailored to their unique needs not just locally but globally.

End-to-End Payment Gateway: Helping businesses manage revenue operations, launch (or invent) new business models, and handle all payments-related needs.

The company said it recognized the need for growth and aspired to become a one-stop shop for businesses, offering additional functionalities such as international payment collections and payouts, treasury services, international tuition remission through its Stride by Payaza, and Event Ticketing through its Event Porte.