As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors.
It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved, and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends, evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the Stock Exchange.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of a full-year annual report (after being announced in the first quarter of the year).
READ: Rising unclaimed dividends; a tale of idle investors’ funds
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
I have shares investments
Dear Sir
Pls is it possible to receive the companies dividends before publishing it in the stock market?
Can I possibly get back my dividends that i have not claimed for the past years?
You can contact your registrar for this purpose.
You can find your registrar by searching on Google: Who is the registrar for XX Plc? Then send an email to their info/helpdesk requesting to claim your dividends.
I hope you successfully claim your dividends!
Cheers!
It is difficult most often to access “see table” and “calculate dividends” in your write up of List of Dividends declared by companies. Management should do something about this anomaly. It is not a one off occurrence. It happens from time to time. This observation has been on for about four years now. But whenever it is accessible, it is a good source of information.
The gtco dividend is not ₦0.6, rather it’s ₦2.70 final dividend. Interim dividend of ₦0.50 was earlier paid last year.
Kindly correct the GTCO dividend in this list. Final dividend is N2.70
The table is not displaying further pages of other companies
Pagination is not working
Above table is static. Does not allow viewing of pages 2 and 3.
You posted information about dividends without verifying the content before posting. I can see GTCO div 0.6 and final div 1.1 which is not correct. Payment date not correct. Users of this data can not view other pages other than the first page. Amin should please sit up
Please,how much does FBNH have declare has dividend for 2024