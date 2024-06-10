Notcoin, a crypto game project on Telegram has announced that it has hit 40 million users globally.

The Notcoin team ended the speculation around their number of users by third-party tools whom they said used the wrong parameters.

Notcoin also announced that its players earned a whopping $1.5 million across 20 campaigns.

The team stressed the achievement and success of the Notcoin project stating that the amount earned by players is more than what most Web3 projects could generate for users in less than a month.

The team stressed that the $1.5 million earned by players is still a small amount compared to their targets. The team expects the number of campaigns and the amount of money players earn to rise by 10fold after they launch automated campaigns.

Notcoin is currently trading at $0.0185 and surged by 5% in the last 24 hours. In the past 14 days, the memecoin surged by 210% according to Coingecko.

The NOT token earlier this month hit an all-time high of $0.0283 pushing its market capitalization past the $2.75 billion mark.

The Notcoin team has announced exciting new features that they are looking to integrate into the Notcoin ecosystem in no distant time.

These prospective features include rewards sharing with friends, gold and platinum players gaining access to highly sought-after token launches, implementing automated campaigns, and new players gaining access to levels.

As of May 20, Notcoin’s total players stood at 35 million. The crypto play-to-earn project thus gained an additional 5 million players a 14% increase in its total players in less than three weeks.

The impressive jump in the number of players can be attributed to the recently launched feature in the project where players can earn rewards passively. These rewards are earned in the form of Not tokens the Native Token of the game.

This is a sharp diversion from the previous earning models where players must complete a particular task or a mission to earn rewards. This new feature is less tedious and more rewarding than the existing one hence the increased adoption of the Notcoin project by new users.

What to know

Notcoin is one of the top 5 promising memecoins to watch out for after a successful airdrop campaign and a recent surge in price value in the market.

The team behind the project also looks solid and recently announced that they will be giving out 40 million NOT tokens to players who hold Notcoin’s Premarket trading vouchers.

Notcoin is the very first crypto airdrop campaign that many Nigerians benefitted from creating a lot of awareness and driving a massive adoption of Web 3 projects by Nigerians.