Christian Ebeke, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative for Nigeria, expressed concerns over the misinterpretation of IMF’s policy recommendations in Nigeria.

He stressed the need to first cater for the poor and vulnerable before the removal of costly subsidies in a chat with Razia Khan, Head of Research, Africa and Middle East, at Standard Chartered during a webinar on Friday.

He said: “On the fiscal, you have two big issues. One is as I mentioned, you know, on this expenditure side, how do you provide support to the most vulnerable? Please accelerate that support because it’s very important.

“But then you also have the issue of broader fiscal space and the fuel and electricity subsidies, which are the elephant in the room here. Our recommendation has been very simple. Once you have delivered on the social protection, you can now start phasing out these costly subsidies.

“So here is a sequencing because you know in Nigeria, I think our recommendation has not been well understood. You know what we are saying is not to do the opposite. We are saying you fix, you strengthen social protection, then use that to address the costly fuel electric subsidy.”

High cost of subsidies

He further highlighted the fiscal burden of subsidies on the country, which is expected to cost about 3% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said: “For us this year, these two fuel and electricity subsidies amount to 3% of GDP. For a country that last year collected 9% of GDP in taxes, we think that this is not necessarily the best way of using revenues or forgoing revenues at this particular juncture.

“3% of GDP could be used for better allocation, education, health, infrastructure and security spending rather than having this untargeted policy that benefits the rich. So, the sequencing is there, social protection first, then you address the challenging, costly fuel subsidy issues.”

Fiscal reforms

Addressing the perceived disconnect between fiscal and monetary policies, Ebeke defended the fiscal side, noting that it takes a longer process and time for certain reforms to be implemented.

He said: “You will hear a lot of people or analysts talking about, you know, the central bank’s effort to deliver and it’s not being matched by the fiscal. I will say this is not true. The Central bank is appropriately tightening financial conditions. And the Central bank has the advantage that the internal implementation lags are shorter.

“Right, it is shorter to implement monetary policy decisions than the implementation lags that you have on the fiscal side, right? The fiscal unit, you need the consensus, you need the legislation to be drafted. You need it to go to the National Assembly for review, so it takes more time to implement some fiscal decisions. But I also understand that given the urgency, one would have hoped to see a faster or shorter implementation lags.”

Ebeke further praised ongoing fiscal reforms, particularly efforts to boost revenue through improved compliance and digitalization.

He noted that the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform is making significant progress.

Rating Tinubu’s one year in office

Reflecting on the first year of President Tinubu’s administration, Ebeke acknowledged the progress made but emphasized the need for continued efforts.

“Good start in the reform now. Address the distributional consequences of the reform. That will provide you with the needed space to then finish up with and complete the reform agenda,” he advised.

He noted that while significant reforms have been implemented, the country must now focus on mitigating their distributional impacts to ensure sustainable economic growth and stability.