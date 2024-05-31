The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a stern warning to all customers with outstanding electricity bills.

In a press release by Adefisayo Akinsanya, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the AEDC, all debtors must settle their accounts within the next 72 hours to avoid disconnection of their electricity service.

This notice comes with a strict deadline of Monday, June 3, 2024.

Households and businesses that have delayed or neglected their electricity bill payments are now faced with the imminent threat of disconnection.

This could lead to substantial inconvenience and disruption, especially for businesses that rely heavily on electricity for their daily operations.

The statement read: “The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is notifying all customers with outstanding bills to settle their accounts immediately to avoid service disruption.

“To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply.

“AEDC emphasizes the importance of adhering to payment deadlines to ensure efficient and reliable service.

“The timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.

“Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024.”

AEDC has been grappling with challenges in collecting payments from its customers, which has had a significant impact on its operations and ability to maintain service quality.

By setting this 72-hour deadline, the company aims to rectify the situation swiftly and ensure that all customers contribute their fair share towards the operational costs.

AEDC earlier issued a ten-day notice to eighty-six Federal, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) demanding payment of a staggering N41.7 billion in outstanding debts.

A circular titled “Notice of Disconnection,” published on Monday, disclosed AEDC’s action of giving a ten-day notice to eighty-six Federal MDAs.

The distribution company says that the previous attempt to get the ministries to pay their outstanding debts has proved futile.

The firm listed the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health, the CBN governor, as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

Also, President Bola Tinubu recently issued a directive for the immediate clearance of the N342.3 million outstanding electricity bill with the AEDC.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. The directive from the President comes after the State House Management and AEDC completed their account reconciliation.