The coordinating Minister of Health and Social welfare has approved the introduction of advanced nurse practitioners (ANP) in the nursing profession to enhance the scope of nursing practices and improve access to quality healthcare in the Nigerian health sector.

The announcement was made through a circular by the Nursing and Midwifery council of Nigeria (NMCN) dated 15th March, 2024.

The introduction of the advanced nurse practitioners

According to NMCN, the initiative aligns with global best practices and has the potential to significantly improve healthcare delivery across Nigeria.

• The nursing and midwifery council has established an implementation committee to develop a comprehensive implementation plan for advanced nurse practitioners.

• The implementation plan will be officially launched at the forthcoming Nursing Leaders Conference in Abuja.

• The conference will provide the platform to provide clear information about the roles and responsibilities of the advanced nurse practitioners (ANP) in health institutions for better collaboration and improved patient care.