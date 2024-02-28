MTN Nigeria’s customers are currently experiencing difficulty in making calls and using their data as the company faces a prolonged downtime on its network.

The telecom operator has, however, blamed the network on multiple fibre cuts, saying its engineers are working assiduously to restore normal services.

This comes on a day fixed as the deadline for telecom operators to block all lines not linked with National Identification Number (NIN) as directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In a statement seen by Nairametrics, the telecom giant informed customers that it was having network outages which was affecting voice and data services.

“Please, be informed that we have network outage affecting voice and data services across all regions

Start Time: 2/28/2024 1:39:00 PM

Status: Ongoing

We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing..”

This is a developing story, details shortly….