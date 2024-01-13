In line with its vision of making sustainable living a common place, Unilever Nigeria Plc. celebrated its transporters in appreciation of their unwavering commitment to safety practices at the recently concluded 2023 Transporters’ Safety Week.

The initiative of holding this annual event is a testament to the company’s dedication to the safety, security, and wellbeing of its transporters and fleet managers.

The events celebrations that are usually a weeklong program also champion the need for collaborative efforts between the transporters and government agencies in charge of transportation in the country.

Through the support of government road transport agencies, the transporters are reminded of best safety practices that include defensive driving training, health talks/medical checkup and cargo security training.

The grand finale of the celebrations focuses on the recognition of exemplary drivers and transport companies that have upheld safety standards to the highest order.

Speaking at the event, The Planning & Go-To-Market Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, articulated the significance of this year’s theme, ‘Sáfèty lókàn, shëy jéjé,’ by describing it as what embodies our collective effort in setting and maintaining the golden standard for safety.

“We are pleased with the positive response we get from our team of transporters for upholding safety standards. As a business, Unilever puts the safety of its people first.” He said.

He further added that as Unilever celebrates its 100 years in Nigeria this year, safety has been a key part of our operations that we have upheld over the years. Through the years our impact cuts across several sectors, enabling us to contribute to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Unilever’s Africa Safety, Health, and Environment Manager, Mahlatse Lekalakala, noted the profound impact of the annual safety week on the company’s zero-fatality initiative. “Over the past four years, this initiative has significantly contributed to our drive for zero fatalities. We have seen encouraging results and I commend our transportation partners for embracing and upholding safety standards within and beyond our facilities.” He said.

Among the transporters recognised this year are, Alexander Ogunrinde from Oritsetimeyin Logistics Ltd. (OLL) who secured the overall best performance drivers award.

Expressing his gratitude, Ogunrinde said, “we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Unilever for consistently upholding their commitments to their logistics partners.”

About UNILEVER

UNILEVER Nigeria Plc, initially established as the West Africa Soap Company in 1923 by Lord Leverhulme, evolved into Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc before assuming its present identity.

As Nigeria’s foremost FMCG company, UNILEVER boasts a legacy of pioneering social change and enhancing millions of lives through its unwavering dedication to sustainable living and impactful products.