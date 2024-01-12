President Bola Tinubu has suspended the National Social Investment Programme under the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) for a period of six weeks to allow for ongoing investigations into the allegation of malfeasance in the agency.

This was disclosed by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the federation in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Segun Imohiosen.

According to the statement, all four programs being administered by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) namely; N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Home Grown School feeding program and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program (GEEP) have been suspended for six weeks.

The statement reads,

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has suspended all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).”

“This is further to the ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance in the management of the agency and its programmes.”

“All four (4) Programmes administered by NSIPA, viz; N- Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home Grown School Feeding Programme have been suspended for a period of six (6) weeks in the first instance.”

Activities of NSIPA are now frozen

Furthermore, the statement also conveyed the President’s concern over the operations of the programs and issues relating to payment of beneficiaries of the schemes.

The President constituted ministerial panel to investigate the agency’s activities with a view to introducing reforms.

The statement also noted that registrations, payment of beneficiaries and other activities of the programs are stopped for now.

It states,

“During the period of this suspension, all NSIPA-related activities, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations are now frozen.”

Backstory

Earlier in the month, President Tinubu suspended the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) over allegations relating to illegal diversion of fund to the tune of billions.

Also, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs have come under intense scrutiny in the past few weeks as allegations of wrongful payment of funds meant for its programs to the personal account of individuals come to light.

President Tinubu on Monday suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu over allegations of approving payment of N585 million into personal account of individuals.