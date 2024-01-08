President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu over the allegation of misappropriation of N585 million in palliative funds.

Edu has faced severe backlash from the public following the revelation of a leaked memo directing Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant-general of the federation, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

The minister also granted funds for flight tickets and airport taxis for ministry staff travelling to Kogi, a state without an airport.

Meanwhile, Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation (AGF), says she did not carry out the request of Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Madein said no bulk money “is supposed to be made to an individual’s account in the name of Project Accountant”.

What the President said

According to the statement by Ngelale, the President noted that has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transaction involving Edu’s ministry.

Ngelale added that Tinubu’s decision was in line with the President’s avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians.

“The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes to conclusively reform the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.”

The directive is to take immediate effect.

Backstory

In a viral document signed by her and directed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Edu directed the disbursement of N585.189 million into one of Bridget Mojisola Oniyelu’s private accounts.

The leaked document revealed that the money was paid into Oniyelu’s account.

The minister had, in a statement on Friday by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, said the payment followed due process.

Zubair had explained that the money was paid into Oniyelu’s account because she currently serves as the project accountant of Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

He said it is legal in the civil service for a staff member, to be paid, use the same funds legally and retire same with all receipts and evidence after the project or programme is completed.

