Ahead of the Retirement of Mr. Oscar Onyema as the GMD/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has announced the appointment of Mr. Temi Popoola as GMD/CEO designate effective 1 January 2024 subject to SEC’s formal approval of the appointment.

Also, Mr. Jude Chiemeka has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) effective 1 January 2024.

This was contained in the Group’s notice to the investment public seen by Nairametrics.

This was further to the receipt of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s No-Objection to the announcement of the appointment.

The current GMD/CEO, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, will finish his tenure on 31 March 2024, and ahead of this, he will embark on his terminal leave effective 1 January 2024.

Profile of Popoola

According to the statement signed by Obehi Ikhaghe, Group Company Secretary, Mr. Temi Popoola is currently the CEO, of NGX and a member of the NGX Group Executive Committee chaired by Mr. Onyema.

He is a successful C-suite leader whose unique blend of business acumen, financial expertise, global market growth, and operational insight has earned him a reputation built on verifiable career achievements.

He began his career in London as a portfolio manager focused on African energy markets and worked for several years as a senior equity derivatives trader with Bank of America Securities in New York, where he drove firm profitability by providing derivative solutions to US corporations and family offices.

A Wall Street-trained investment banker, Mr. Popoola joined NGX in 2021 as CEO of Renaissance Capital (Rencap) where he was the Managing Director and CEO for West Africa.

At NGX, he oversaw and supported its continuous growth, profitability, and success by providing strategic market insight and leadership.

Mr. Popoola graduated with a first-class degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos and holds a Master’ degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Stockbroker (CIS).

Profile of Chiemeka

Mr. Chiemeka is currently the Executive Director of Capital Markets responsible for Trading, Products Development, and Listings at NGX. He is a member of the NGX Executive Committee chaired by Mr. Popoola.

He has over twenty- nine (29) years of experience in Securities Trading and Asset Management across markets in Africa.

Before joining NGX, he was the MD/CEO of United Capital Securities, a subsidiary of United Capital Plc listed on NGX.

He is a Fellow and Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS), a Member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), a Fellow of the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers, and an Associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

He is also an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Lagos Business School, and the University of Oxford, UK.

What the NGX Group Chairman said

Commenting on the appointments, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, the Chairman of NGX Group Plc, stated:

“I am delighted to announce these pivotal changes in the leadership of NGX Group which is a testament to effective succession planning.

I would like to express my profound gratitude to Mr. Onyema for his stellar leadership first as the CEO of The Nigerian Stock Exchange from 2011 – 2021 and thereafter as the GMD/CEO of NGX Group Plc from 2021 -2024.

Mr. Onyema led the stabilization, growth, demutualization, and restructuring of The Nigerian Stock Exchange to NGX Group Plc, a public company limited by shares, which is a significant milestone in the organization’s history.

He also led the listing of the Company on the main board of NGX. I do not doubt Mr. Popoola’s capability to successfully continue the legacy Mr. Onyema has created, and take NGX Group to greater heights.

I also firmly believe in Mr. Chiemeka’s ability to seamlessly assume leadership at NGX from Mr. Popoola, building upon his impressive achievements and fostering continued growth in the capital market.”

What the GMD/CEO, Onyema said

The GMD/CEO, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, also commented as follows:

“I am deeply appreciative of the privilege to have led The Nigerian Stock Exchange as its CEO and later, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc as its GMD/CEO.

I extend my best wishes to Mr. Popoola and have full confidence in his capabilities to continue the legacy and growth of NGX Group.

I am grateful for the support and dedication of the entire team at NGX Group and capital market stakeholders throughout my tenure.

Together, we drove significant development in the African capital markets, and I am proud of the various accomplishments we have achieved since 2011.

As I step into a new phase, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and look forward to witnessing the continued growth and prosperity of NGX Group under Mr. Popoola’s leadership. The future is indeed promising.”

What the GMD/CEO designate, Popoola said

The GMD/CEO designate, Mr. Popoola commented as follows:

“I step into this new role at NGX Group Plc with a deep sense of responsibility and enthusiasm.

I extend my appreciation to Mr. Onyema, for his exceptional leadership during his tenure and to the Board of Directors for the confidence reposed in me.

The modernization of the Nigerian market infrastructure space and the demutualization and restructuring of NSE under Mr. Onyema’s guidance have been instrumental in shaping NGX Group, and I am honored to continue this legacy.

I am fully committed to building on the foundation laid out and taking NGX Group to greater heights. With the support of the dedicated team and in collaboration with the esteemed leadership, I am optimistic about the exciting opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I am also very confident in Mr. Chiemeka’s ability to successfully steer the helm of affairs at NGX and propel NGX to greater heights”.