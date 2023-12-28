FCMB Capital Markets Limited, part of the Investment Banking business of FCMB Group Plc, has been named the “Issuing House with the Highest Number of Listed Debt Issuances (Corporate Bonds)” by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”).

The prestigious award was presented to the firm at the NGX Made of Africa (“MOA”) Awards on December 20, 2023, in Lagos.

The NGX Made of Africa awards celebrate exceptional contributions to the Nigerian capital markets ecosystem, encouraging increased listings, transactions, compliance, and innovation.

Commenting on the award, Femi Badeji, Executive Director, Coverage & Investment Banking, FCMB Group, states:

“This recognition validates Nigeria’s leading companies and public institutions’ deep trust in FCMB Capital Markets and its capabilities. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and building long-term relationships tailored to each client’s needs has helped us to remain a pre-eminent investment banking firm. We dedicate this award to our valued clients and promise to keep them at the heart of everything we do.”

Receiving the award, Ikechukwu Omeruah, Managing Director of FCMB Capital Markets, said:

“This isn’t just for us at FCMB Capital Markets and the FCMB Group; it’s for our market and Nigeria’s future. Each bond we facilitate isn’t merely a financial instrument; it deepens our market, and catalyzes growth, job creation, and the advancement of our nation. Our success isn’t measured in numbers, but in the tangible impact we create for our clients and our nation.”

Over the past five years, FCMB Capital Markets has impressively raised circa N3 trillion in debt and equity capital for leading corporate organizations across diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. The firm’s 2023 performance was exceptional, as it facilitated six out of nine publicly issued corporate bonds, part-raising over 75% of the capital sourced through the corporate bond market and securing a similar market share.

FCMB Capital Markets is a leading advisor across diverse sectors such as oil and gas, power, commercial real estate, financial services, consumer goods, and telecommunications.

Services provided include arranging debt and equity capital market issuances, project and structured finance, mergers, acquisitions, disposals, and strategic advisory services encompassing balance sheet and corporate restructuring.