The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced an increase in the registration fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the year 2024.

This is according to an official statement from JAMB.

Nairametrics learns that the revised registration fees are as follows: Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira Only (N7,700) for UTME registration, inclusive of a mock examination, and Six Thousand Two Hundred Naira Only (N6,200) for UTME registration without the mock examination.

Before this adjustment, the JAMB form without a mock exam was priced at Five Thousand Seven Hundred Naira (N5,700), while the application form inclusive of a mock exam cost Six Thousand Seven Hundred Naira (N6,700).

JAMB has also indicated that application documents for foreign candidates will be available at $30. A detailed breakdown of these fees is expected to be provided by JAMB when it releases the registration details on or before January 15, 2024.

In addition to the adjustments in UTME registration fees, JAMB has provided details about the registration period for the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents in 2024.

Prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates are hereby informed that the creation of profiles for registration has officially commenced, with the sale of application documents set to begin on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The sale of Direct Entry application documents is scheduled to start on February 28, 2024, and will conclude on March 28, 2024.

Registration ongoing

The exam body affirmed that the ongoing process of creating profile codes for registration is currently underway. Comprehensive guidelines on generating profile codes will be issued at a later date, leading up to the commencement of registration on January 15, 2024.

Aspiring candidates are strongly advised to stay updated on JAMB’s official announcements and guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful registration process.